Key Club poinsettia sale exceeds expectations

The Springville High School Key Club, a student-led service organization, sold poinsettias for its annual fundraiser to benefit the local children’s hospital and other local missions.
SHS Key Club sponsor Amanda Umphrey said while the organization does a fundraiser every year, the 2019 poinsettia sale was so successful club members decided to bring it back for 2020. The club sold 368 poinsettias this year.
Umphrey said most of the money raised will go to the children’s hospital, but the club will also use proceeds to do projects around school.
“Being in a pandemic and having to deal with student absences, we far exceeded what I expected we would do this year,” Umphrey said. “I thought we would sell the same or a little less than last year, so I’m excited that we did so well.”
Umphrey said club members sold more than 100 more poinsettias than they did in 2019.
The SHS Key Club will conduct the same fundraiser next year and will be accepting pre-orders during October.