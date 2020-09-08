Kevin Painter retires from Ashville Fire Department after 42 years as a first responder

ASHVILLE -- Firefighter and EMT Kevin Painter recently retired from the Ashville Fire Department after 42 years of working as a first responder.
Painter started his career as a cadet for the Braidwood Volunteer Fire Department in Braidwood, Illinois, from ages 16 to 18.
Afterwards, Painter became a firefighter and lieutenant for the Braidwood Fire District until he was 39, when he first retired in January 1998.
Painter said he restarted his career later that year after he moved to Alabama, where he became a volunteer firefighter for Riverside. He was also working for both Lincoln and Talladega at the time.
He eventually ended his career at the Ashville Fire Department, but like his first retirement, Painter says he plans to continue working part time for Riverside. He just turned 60 in August.
“A man once said, If you love your job, you will never work a day in your life.” said Painter.
Once Painter fully steps away from first responder duties, he plans to travel with his wife. Painter said he enjoys the small community feel both Ashville and Riverside have offered him over the years.
“I don’t want to say that you have more of a relationship with the people [in Riverside and Ashville], but you see them more,” said Painter. “You see them at grocery stores, you see them at church, and that’s how Braidwood was. You see the people and you come to know them and their families.”
Painter said he has missed many important family events because of his career, but his family has been a positive support system for him nonetheless.
“If it wasn’t for my family, my wife and my children, with the support that they have given me over my whole career, I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” said Painter. “They’re great and wonderful.”
Painter’s family includes his wife, Rachelle, along with his children Christopher, Lawrence and Mileena Painter.