Kenneth 'Greg' Surles (1979-2008)

May 10-16, 2020, is National Police Week. This is also a time to reminisce about our very own #828. Our Greg Surles would have turned 41 next week on May 22.
Greg was a 1997 graduate of St. Clair County High School. After graduation, he worked ywo years with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Department. He was a K-9 police officer with Odenville Police Department from 1999-2002, and in 2002 he joined the Pell City/Riverside police departments.
On July 4, 2008, at age 29, Greg succumbed to injuries suffered weeks earlier when his patrol car was struck by a tractor trailer on Hwy. 231.
Greg left behind his beautiful wife, Robin, and two young precious daughters, 4-year-old Makensi Grace and 11-week-old Madalyn Hope. He was a member of Odenville Methodist Church.
In a Mayberry type town, like our Odenville, Greg, his parents (Ken and Laura Surles), and his sisters (Tammi Campbell and Lori Mullins) are loved and respected by everyone.
We all watched Greg grow up. He and my son, Jason, were best friends in school, and they spent time together at the ballfields or riding 4-wheelers through our farm.
Greg was always smiling and joking. Almost everyone had Greg’s private cell phone number. When we lost him, it hurt us all.
Here’s some special Greg moments from others:
I thought of Greg today while watching the fireworks display over the lake. He will never be forgotten. Always had a big smile on his face. It made you feel good just to talk with him.
The epitome of professionalism. He was polite, clear of his wants and intentions, and a fine police officer.
I remember all the laughs we had. He left footprints in many hearts.
While working third shift at a convenience store, I was scared during a robbery, the panic button failed to work, I telephoned in. Greg was off duty, but the first to arrive and secure the location. His integrity and morals shined through.
He was an awesome inspiration, one of the finest in St. Clair County. There is an empty space in our law enforcement family.
He was one of the best people I have ever met, hilarious, good hearted, a great father, a great friend, genuinely cared about people.
Greg’s sense of humor and desire to get drugs off the street kept us going. Speaking of Greg’s sense of humor -- I think Wayne Walton knows who threw that wild cat in his patrol car.
Greg really cared about making this a better world. He touched many a life. His wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
This moment was from Greg’s sister Lori: I wish you could pick up the phone and call me. I need to hear your voice, so I asked God to give me a dream about you. God answered my prayer. I love you! You will always be “Lo’s Buddy”.
At Greg’s funeral, 200 emergency vehicles and a law enforcement helicopter led a 300-vehicle procession.
People stood with their hands on their heart or saluting the hearse along the entire route.
At St. Clair Memorial Gardens’ entrance, there was a huge flag flying across Hwy 231 held in place by Pell City and Moody Fire Department ladder trucks.
Greg was signed off the emergency radio with the traditional “10-42” - The last call for 828. End of Watch: Friday, July 4, 2008. Tour of Duty: 8 years.
His badge number 828 was retired and taken out of service.
A monument was placed in front of Pell City Police Department, and his name is listed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC.
There was more than $36,000 in scholarships awarded in his name.
Greg left behind a legacy and a county that will always remember him as "Our Hero 828".
