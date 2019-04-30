PELL CITY – The Alabama Department of Education has announced that Walter M. Kennedy Elementary teacher Leslie Hughes is among the Final Four in the 2019-2020 Alabama’s Teacher of the Year contest.
“I am so proud of her,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber said.
Hughes and Pell City High School Building Technology Coordinator Valarie Curtis were selected as the representatives from District VI in the Teacher of the Year contest.
Hughes was selected as the District VI Elementary School Teacher of the Year, and Curtis was the District VI High School Teacher of the Year nominee, both making it to the Final 16.
“I’m proud of Valarie, too,” Barber said. “Just to be in the Final 16 is a huge honor.”
Barber said it may be the first time ever that two teachers from the same school system were selected as members of the 16 state finalists in the Alabama Teacher of the Year program.
“Leslie has gone to the next level, which is very exciting,” Barber said.
He said it is the first time Pell City has had a teacher to reach the Top Four in the annual Alabama Teacher of the Year awards program.
“This says so much about her and about her commitment to teaching,” he said.
Two elementary school teachers and two high school teachers throughout the state were selected to the Final Four.
According to the Alabama Department of Education, Hughes, along with the other three finalists, emerged from a group of 140 highly skilled educators who submitted official applications. The Alabama Teacher of the Year program is one of the state’s oldest and most esteemed awards programs.
All four candidates were described as “true classroom ambassadors.”
According to a release from the Alabama Department of Education, Hughes is a National Board Certified Teacher who is a “true advocate for students.”
“She works to remove barriers between school and home, which could decrease classroom learning,” the press release says. “She established an award-winning robotics and writing club in her local community and often mentors new teachers throughout our state. She is committed to academic excellence.”
The other three candidates who are being considered as the Alabama Teacher of the Year are Ana Carolina Behel with the Florence City School System; Leah McRae with the Madison City School System; and Jacque Middleton with the Auburn City School System.
“I think this says a lot about her investment in education,” Barber said. “It’s an exciting time. We are so happy for her.”
Hughes is a first-grade teacher at Kennedy Elementary. She has taught both first- and third-graders in the past nine years.
A state judging committee will interview the four candidates before the 2019-2020 Alabama Teacher of the year is announced at a special ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education next month.
The awards banquet will be at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.