Kemp's 3-run homer leads St. Clair County past area foe Lincoln

LINCOLN — Aubrey Kemp felt disrespected by Lincoln on Thursday. The sophomore made the Golden Bears pay as he hit a three-run home run to lead St. Clair County past Lincoln 5-3.
“It made me very mad that they intentionally walked the batter in front of me with two outs,” Kemp said. “They thought that I couldn’t hit, so I had to let them know that I still could hit. It was an outside fastball and I live in the opposite field.”
St. Clair County head coach Steven Nuss said Kemp has delivered big hits throughout the season for the Saints.
“He has been a guy that has come up with a lot of timely hits for us this year,” Nuss said. “When his approach is good he’s a tough out.”
Lincoln head coach Matt Collier said uncharacteristic mistakes led to the big inning for the Saints. Lincoln committed two errors before Kemp delivered a two-out home run.
“We didn’t play our best game defensively which is different for us,” Collier said. “Throughout the year that has been our strength. We have played great defense all year and I think (Thursday) we made four errors. In the inning that they hit the three-run bomb which was the difference in the game, we booted two balls. We should have been out of that inning. Once you do things like that against a good team like St. Clair they are going to take advantage of it eventually. We just didn’t play our best game today.”
The win moves the Saints (12-10,4-1) closer to clinching a playoff berth. If St. Clair County wins next week’s series against Class 5A, Area 11 foe Alexandria they will clinch the area title as well as host the first round of the playoffs.
“It (the win) puts us in a good spot,” Nuss said. “We have done everything that we needed to this point to get there. We will see how it works out for us.“
Lincoln’s road to the postseason got harder with the series loss to the Saints. The Golden Bears will have to win next week’s series against Moody as well as get help from other teams in the area to clinch a playoff berth.
What to know
—Jayce Mickens earned the complete-game win for the Saints. The junior recorded seven strikeouts against the Golden Bears.
— Danny Diego was the losing pitcher for the Golden Bears.
-- Griffin Wilson was responsible for both runs for Lincoln. Wilson hit a single to score Brayden Watson and Kaene Newell.
-Jackson Lindsey went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs for the Saints.
Who said
—Nuss on the performance of Mickens:
“He threw it really well. “He’s a basketball guy so he got out here a little later. We have been worried about his pitch count for a while. We feel like this is the first week that he has been well enough to go the distance as far as arm strength. He did a fantastic job of throwing strikes and competing. He did a heck of a job.”
—Collier on the area race for the postseason:
“We have a highly competitive area. We have Moody, St. Clair, and Alexandria. We can all beat each other; it’s whoever plays the best that day. In the first series against Alexandria, we played better as we won two out of three. We did not play our best baseball in this series. Hopefully, we can get it turned around and get some momentum going into Moody. Hopefully, we can win those games and find a way into the playoffs.”