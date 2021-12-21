Keith named SPD Officer of the Year, Stewart honored with Chief’s Award

SPRINGVILLE — Chief Wayne Walton of the Springville Police Department took time to recognize some of his officers during the city council’s meeting Monday.
Walton said that for the coveted Officer of the Year award, all of the officers voted on who they thought should receive the award. For 2021, the officers chose Corporal Brandon Keith.
“(The officers) work with them, they’re out here every day with them and when I got the name, I completely 100 percent agreed with them,” Walton said.
Keith was also given the Top Gun Award for his ability to assemble firearms and shoot accurately from 50 yards. Earlier in the year, Keith was also recognized for helping deliver a baby on the side of Interstate 59 during the summer.
For the first time, the SPD also bestowed the Chief’s Award to one of its officers. Officer Kevin Stewart was its first recipient.
“This officer has come a long way,” Walton said. “He has taken more stuff off me than you can shake a stick at. He’s got probably one of the most important jobs in this city and in this police department and he has handled it flawlessly.”
In other matters, the council;
—Tabled a bid for a three-year garbage contract starting March 1, 2022;
—Hired Rick Hopkins and the new parks and recreation director;
—And, rescheduled the January meeting dates to Jan. 4 and Jan. 24.