Hello everyone. I hope this finds you well. It’s a beautiful Monday, a little cooler outside, and I am so thankful to wake up to another day.
I rode my bike Saturday at my favorite place, Chief Ladiga. I was 22 miles in and it started pouring down rain. I found a place to take cover, and sat there and the rain never let up. I debated on calling someone to come get me, but I was in Piedmont, so it would have taken at least an hour to get there.
I knew the bike wasn’t going to ride itself, so I got on it and off I went. I rode in the pouring rain. I was so cold and soaking wet, but I made it. By the time I got home, I looked like a shriveled up prune.
Sunday, we went to Calvary Church in Odenville. My home church, the one I haven’t been to in a year. It felt amazing to be home. So much love and happiness there it bounces off the walls. My daughter Caitlyn sat beside me, and doodled in her Bible the words “Keep Moving”, thus the title of this column.
On that bike ride, I had two choices. Give up or keep moving. In life we tend to choose what is easy, don’t we? The kids sang a song, “This little Light of Mine.” In it are the words “let it shine, let it shine.” Let me encourage you to shine even when the choices of life aren’t easy. Blessings to you.