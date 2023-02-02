Just Getting Started: Moody athletics continues breaking records with 2023 signing class

MOODY — Last summer Moody football seniors promised that the 411 boys were going to break records on and off the field.
They backed that up on the field when they broke countless offensive records, including the all-time single-season scoring record, not to mention the program’s first playoff victory since 2004.
On Wednesday, they took care of business off the field when a school-record four football players celebrated their acceptance of Division I scholarships, including 4-star receiver Davion Dozier and 3-star offensive lineman Mason Myers who signed with Arkansas and Arkansas State, respectively.
Quarterback Cole McCarty signed with a Kennesaw State program that will transition to the FBS level in 2024. Defensive lineman Carson Dillashaw committed to FCS program Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.
Together those four guys matched the total number of D-I football players to ever sign scholarships in the school’s entire history.
“It is just going to continue to grow,” Moody football coach Jake Ganus said. “They know we have football players here at Moody, and our exposure and what you do as a program brings the colleges in, and it gives more kids an opportunity.”
As extraordinary as it was to set that record, the Blue Devils had much more to celebrate on Wednesday as five other players across three sports participated in the National Signing Day ceremony.
Moody’s 2023 Signing Day Class:
— Davion Dozier (Arkansas)
— Mason Myers (Arkansas State)
— Cole McCarty (Kennesaw State)
— Carson Dillashaw (Southeastern Louisiana)
— Kolby Seymour (UAB) [Preferred walk-on]
— Caleb Griffin (Huntingdon)
— Pete Johnson (Gordon State)
— Alex Harvard (Shelton State) [Softball]
— Payton Isbell (Gadsden State) [Baseball]
“These kids are going across the southeast,” Moody principal Chris Walters said. “So we have worked really hard as a school to build a brand that our kids are capable, our student-athletes are capable of competing at a high level. … So this is the first group that is going to go out and spread their wings and show what Moody can do and what the community is capable of doing and what the expectations are and how much we’ve grown.”
Walters said Wednesday’s celebration far exceeded anything he’s witnessed in his eight years with Moody, and the crazy thing is it could have been even bigger.
Ganus said 11 of the 14 seniors on the football team received various offers to play at the next level. For many, what Ganus has helped this class do in his first year on the job is an unbelievable accomplishment.
Even Walters, the man responsible for bringing Ganus to Moody, wouldn’t have dreamed of this after only one season on the job.
“Everything he said he was going to do, he’s already done,” Walters said. “He’s energetic, he’s charismatic, and the kids love him. He’s surpassed what we initially talked about.”
To Ganus, Wednesday was anything but a surprise. It was the culmination of the hard work that the players put in during the last 12 months and all the countless hours he spent on the phone communicating with college coaches.
“When it comes to getting my kids recruited, I think I’ve said it before, I don’t know if I’m a good football coach, but I am pretty good at getting my kids evaluated and getting them looks,” Ganus said.
When he arrived in town, Ganus said only one college coach stopped by the school in the two weeks that visits were allowed. When the team practiced in the spring, that number rose to 65.
In the last two months, that number exceeded 100.
“To see the number of college coaches walking in here, and the kids see it,” Walters said. (Auburn) coach (Hugh) Freeze walks in, and everybody is stopping in the halls, and everybody wants to see it. … Now, it is a regular thing.”
That Moody’s record-breaking class lost half of its freshman year to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 wasn’t lost on the coaches on Wednesday. Not to mention the fact that scholarships have never been more competitive now, considering a noteworthy number of college players have chosen to play a fifth or, in some cases, sixth season thanks to the COVID-19 extension granted to players back in 2020.
Still, from an athletics standpoint, no group suffered like the spring sports did, considering those seasons had barely gotten started before the pandemic shut them down.
That’s one of many reasons softball coach Becky Seymour was shocked to realize that senior Alex Harvard had already played 127 career games. That accomplishment is even more impressive considering she lost almost two full seasons, first to the pandemic in 2020 and then to injury in 2022 when she broke a finger on her throwing hand that required midseason surgery.
“She is an absolute coach’s dream,” Seymour said. “She truly is, and she is so deserving of this, and she has worked so hard and coming back from the injury last year and just being able to come in and not only come back but come back and help us at the end of the year and have a huge impact on our postseason success. It was just big, and to me, that is a testament to the type of player she is.”
Harvard wasn’t the only player honored on Wednesday that held a special place in Seymour’s heart. Her son Kolby Seymour also accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with UAB football.
“There’s no words as a mom to (describe) physically seeing your child living his dream,” she said. “When he was offered this opportunity to commit to UAB, it was like the light on his face just shined, and the weight on his shoulders came off.”
Baseball was also represented in the gym by senior third baseman Payton Isbell who signed with Gadsden State. Isbell could also see time at shortstop and second base this season in addition to duties on the mound.
That versatility, in addition to his dependability, are the two biggest reasons Moody baseball coach Eamonn Kelly believes he received the opportunity to continue his playing career.
“Competitive, driven for sure,” Kelly said. “Because he’s not the vocal leader. He’s the quiet leader, for sure. He does all his leading with how he plays. He plays hard all the time. He’s 100 percent.”