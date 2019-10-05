PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Bill Weathington denied a motion to dismiss a case against a former substitute teacher who was indicted on charges of having sexual intercourse with two different high school students.
“After due and thorough consideration of the evidence and arguments of counsel, this court is of the opinion that the motion to dismiss is due to be denied,” Weathington wrote in his four-page order.
The defendant was indicted by a St. Clair County grand jury in July on two counts of sex with a student, according to court documents.
The defendant was released shortly after her arrest on a total of $15,000 bond.
According to court documents, the defendant served as a substitute teacher with the St. Clair County Board of Education through Will-Sub, a Michigan-based company with an office in Odenville.
“The relevant issue raised in the motion to dismiss is whether the defendant is a ‘school employee’ within the meaning of the statue,” Weathington wrote in his order, which was released late Thursday.
According to the order, the defendant’s attorney, Sam Bone, argued the defendant was an employee of a third party, Will-Sub, as opposed to the SCCBOE, and that she was not paid by the SCCBOE to be a substitute teacher, so no future disciplinary action could be taken against the defendant, because she was not subject to the Teacher Tenure Act.
Weathington noted the defendant was required to be licensed by the Alabama Department of Education as a substitute teacher.
“Therefore, it is the opinion of this court that a ‘substitute teacher’ is a ‘teacher’ within the meaning of Section 13A-6-80, and as such, her job title is specifically included in the list of persons in the said statue,” the judge wrote.
The defendant’s plea and trial dates are tentatively set for March 2020. St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon is trying the case for the state.
At this week’s motion to dismiss hearing, Weathington heard testimony from St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard and an employee with Will-Sub.
The Daily Home does not identify suspects charged with crimes of a sexual nature unless they are convicted due to the stigma those charges carry.