SPRINGVILLE – The Sylacauga Aggies improved to 3-0 with a 42-21 victory over the Springville Tigers on Friday. It was the first region game for both teams.
With the loss, Springville fell to 2-1 overall.
The Tigers scored the second time they had the football, driving 60 yards in eight plays.
From the Aggie 22-yard line, Springville tailback Kobye Payton ran the ball 17 yards before fumbling. But teammate Jace Hayes was there to recover and run it in the final 5 yards for the score. Hunter Ambrose added the extra point to make the score 7-0 with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter.
Sylacauga answered, driving 65 yards in five plays, with Maleek Pope scoring on a 15-yard run. The PAT by Cole Porch was good to tie the game at 7-all at the end of the first quarter.
Sylacauga’s Dontavious Ware intercepted a Pearson Baldwin pass three plays later, and the Aggies were in business at the Tiger 36.
Six plays later, Jordan Ridgeway scored from 5 yards out to give Sylacauga its first lead. Porch added the extra point to make it 14-7 with 10:22 remaining in the second quarter.
The Aggies extended their lead as Ware raced 38 yards for a score to make it 20-7 after the failed extra point with 2:06 remaining before halftime.
Springville fought back and cut into the Aggie lead with 48 seconds left in the first half. The touchdown came on a 48-yard pass from Baldwin to Andrew Platts. The PAT by Ambrose was good to make the halftime score 20-14.
The late first-half touchdown by the Tigers did not bother the Aggies. They took the second half kickoff and marched 57 yards to increase the lead. The touchdown came on a 32-yard run by Ridgeway. Pope added the two-point conversion to make the score 28-14.
Dorian Jackson recovered a Tiger fumble that set up the next Aggie score – a 5-yard run by Ridgeway. Porch added the point after to give the Aggies a 35-14 advantage after three quarters.
Ridgeway scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 51-yard run with 9:44 remaining. The PAT by Porch was good to make the score 42-14.
Springville drove 80 yards in eight plays, with Pearson running the final 9 yards for the touchdown with 6:10 to go. Ambrose added the extra point to make the final score 42-21.
For the game, Ridgeway rushed for 193 yards on 14 carries.
Sylacauga will put its perfect record on the line next week as the Aggies play host to the Moody Blue Devils, who defeated the St. Clair County Saints 21-7. Both teams are 1-0 in region play.
Springville will also stay in region when it travels to Central Clay County.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.