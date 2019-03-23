ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- State Sen. Jim McClendon’s (R-Springville) attempt to establish a state lottery is being met with mixed emotions throughout St. Clair County.
McClendon represents District 11 in the Alabama Senate. The district includes all or parts of St. Clair, Talladega and Shelby counties.
McClendon said what he and his colleagues in Montgomery do is controversial stuff.
“I have received emails and texts from both sides, people for it and those against it,” McClendon said. “I represent some people who want the lottery so they do not have to drive to Georgia. Close to 80 percent of the people in my district want the right to vote concerning the lottery. The people I represent want that opportunity.”
McClendon said there are more people opposed to the gas tax, but that’s water under the bridge now.
The state senator Tuesday filed two bills in the Alabama Legislature that would clear the way for the people of Alabama to play a “clean” lottery. The first bill is an amendment to the state Constitution to allow a lottery; the second bill is a legislative act that outlines the details of how the lottery would be administered.
“It is overwhelmingly clear that the people of Alabama want to vote on a lottery,” he said. “My proposal would establish a clean lottery – no casinos and no card or table games of any kind. Half of the lottery’s proceeds would go to education and half to the General Fund budget for state troopers, Medicaid and other agencies. It’s time we let the people vote.”
Ragland’s Mariah Skinner said people in Alabama are finally waking up to the idea of moving forward.
“Let’s keep up the good work,” she said. “I am in favor of the lottery in Alabama.”
The Rev. Billy Wakefield, pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in Shoal Creek Valley, said he is against the lottery for different reasons than others may be.
“In general, I’m against gambling,” Wakefield said. “It always seems to target lower-income families. The lottery is no different. Gambling as a whole is a dirty proposition.”
Wakefield said the lottery is sold as the fix for everything from schools, roads, etc.
“Alabama has enough money; they just don’t know how to manage it properly,” he said.
Wakefield’s final point was about the argument that “if people are going to do it, they will go to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, etc.”
To that, he says, “As a pastor, we should not make this sin easier just because people want to do it.”
Odenville’s Carla Nabors said she is for the lottery if it is managed properly.
“We need money like this if it is used accordingly, like education, road repair and items for the classrooms,” Nabors said.
Springville’s John DeGaris said he is not for the lottery.
“The lottery unfairly, not purposely, targets the stupid and ignorant,” DeGaris said. “If people could control their impulse urges to purchase tickets costing large sums of money they do not really have to gamble on, then I would be for it.
“Sadly, there is a large segment that lacks the discipline for wise use of their discretionary money. This would be detrimental to the family unit. The truth is that the odds of winning are incredibly small, (but) someone will win. With all of that being said, I would welcome an open debate and abide by the tyranny of the 51 percent.”
Odenville’s Christy Hare said she was definitely in favor of the lottery.
“I believe it would be good for the economy and the school system,” Hare said.
Ashville’s Billy Price said he would be in favor of a lottery, but only if it would replace the gas tax.
“I would also like for St. Clair County to give up on the idea of school districts,” Price said. “The lottery money could pay for that instead of raising our property taxes.”
State Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody) told the Pell City school board in February he would introduce legislation that would allow the Pell City and St. Clair County school systems to set up school tax districts, if approved by county voters.
Pell City’s Libby Perry said she is against the lottery.
“The Bible is very clear on not coveting, not loving money and being content on what you have,” Perry said. “I Timothy 6:10 says, ‘For the love of money is the root of all evil.’ Ecclesiastes 5:10 says, ‘Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income. This too is meaningless.’ Mark 8:36 says, ‘For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul.’ Love God and study His word and there you will find the solutions to your problems.”
