LEEDS – Jerry Hood was named the new head football coach at Leeds during a called meeting of the Leeds City School Board Friday at the high school library.
Hood will take over for Lee Gibson, who will remain at Leeds as the athletic director.
Hood last coached at Clay-Chalkville in 2016. In eight years at Clay-Chalkville, Hood led the Cougars to an overall record of 75-26 including a perfect 15-0 record in 2014, winning the Class 6A state championship with a 36-31 victory over Saraland.
Before coming to Clay-Chalkville, Hood spent five seasons (2004-08) as head coach at Oak Mountain. He led the Eagles to an overall record of 28-26.
Hood’s 13-year overall record as a head coach is 103-52.
“We are less than 100 days before we play our first game,” Hood said. “I have coached a long time, so that really does not scare me. I look forward to seeing the kids on Tuesday, June 4, and we will get our program in place.”
Hood said he would promise everyone this.
“Whatever amount of work I put you through is for the sole purpose of making you and our team better – that’s it,” he said. “We will always do what’s best for the team. We need to be dedicated in doing the little things that need to be done. I am incredibly particular on doing things correctly, including being a great human being. I love the Lord, and we are going to have a program that honors the Lord in what we do. We are excited about spreading the ‘Good News’ around this place. That’s first and foremost number one. We will coach you at such an intense level that the games will take care of itself.”
Leeds Schools Superintendent John Moore said he and the board were thrilled to have Coach Hood.
“We are excited to have someone of his background, record and reputation,” Moore said. “He is a wonderful person, and we are excited to have a man of his abilities coaching our students. All of the feedback from the community has been very positive. We are looking forward to returning to being one of the top tier teams in Class 4A.”
The Green Wave will open the 2019 season at home Aug. 23, against the Sylacauga Aggies.
