Jefferson County Commission announces COVID-19 utility assistance

JEFFERSON COUNTY -- The Jefferson County Commission announced that it has secured C.A.R.E.S. (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding for individuals who have been affected by COVID-19.
Those who have been furloughed, laid off or otherwise lost income due to COVID-19 and are in arrears on utility bills such as power, gas, water or sewer, may apply through JCC partners to have these bills paid.
The news was announced last week in a press release.
The partners include the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (JCCEO) (phone: 205-375-7500) or the Birmingham Urban League (phone: 205-326-0162).
According to the JCC, it has also been able to secure funds for the payment of delinquent mortgages up to $5,000 for individuals who have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Those interested will need to make an application to either of the entities listed above and be able to demonstrate your loss of income. Individuals may also contact Zach Brooks (205-325-5070) for questions. Applications must be approved by Dec. 30, 2020.