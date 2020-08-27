Jeff Wilson will reclaim mayor’s job in Margaret after win Tuesday

MARGARET -- A familiar face is returning to the mayor’s office in Margaret.
Jeff Wilson, who served as mayor of the municipality from 1992-2012, regained his old office Tuesday night, winning a three-way race that included Kerry McIntyre and Charles Hicks Sr.
Wilson won with 272 votes and will take office with Tuesday’s other winners in November.
McIntyre finished with 193 votes, and Hicks with 51.
Incumbent Justice Carter secured another term as Place 2 councilman, holding off challenger Delmetrius “Dee” Bishop, 62 votes to 10.
“I’d like to thank God for a successful outcome yesterday during the election,” said Carter via a Facebook post.
“I greatly appreciate all the love and support from my family and friends. As well as my opponent, Dee, a man with great character and respect, just wanted to thank him specifically for a clean race.”
Matthew Tortorice and Matthew Daw also went head-to-head in a tight race for Place 4 on the council. Tortorice came out victorious by 20 votes, 113-93.