PELL CITY – The Pell City School Board is looking for a new board member after Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber announced that District 5 Board member Jeff Jones resigned from the board.
“What a privilege it has been to serve with Jeff Jones,” Barber said during Tuesday night’s board meeting. “He has a great eye for things that need to be done.”
Barber said Jones, who was elected to the board in 2012 and was re-elected to the board in 2016, did not provide a reason for his departure from the board.
Just more than a year ago, November 2017, Jones suffered a stroke, but returned to the board only two months later.
“Due to circumstances out of my control, it has become very difficult to serve on the Pell City School Board,” Jones wrote in his March 18 resignation letter to Barber. “Please accept this as my letter of resignation. I appreciate the residents who entrusted me to serve as their representative over the past six years.”
The Board is responsible for appointing a replacement for Jones. The appointee will serve the unexpired term of Jones, which ends in 2020.
Barber said he did understand Jones’ decision.
“We wish him well as he moves forward,” Barber said. “He has the best interest of the school system in his heart.”
The board has 30 days to fill the vacant seat on the board.
If the board does not fill the vacant seat within 30 days, the Superintendent will notify the State Board of Education, which will fill the vacancy.
Possible candidates for the District 5 job should contact the central office for an application. Board members will interview and select a replacement for Jones.
Barber said applicants must meet requirements of all applicable federal and state laws related to qualifying for an elective office.
He said applicants must be a resident of the City and a resident of the board district, which the candidate seeks to represent.
Barber said applicants must be at least 21-years-old and have earned a high school diploma or equivalent.
He said applicants must not be a member of the City Council or the County Commission, and have a good moral character and fitness.
He said candidates cannot be employed by the Board or be subject to the authority of the Board. Applicants may not be serving on the Board of a private school or college.
Barber said applicants may not be a convicted felon or on the national or state sex offender registry.