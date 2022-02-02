Jean’s Flowers: Beautifying St. Clair County since 1967

MOODY — Jean’s Flowers in Moody has been making floral arrangements for St. Clair County citizens for 55 years.
Jean’s Flowers originally opened in Moody by Jean Howard and her husband Carl Sr. in 1967. Later, in 1976, their son Carl Howard Jr. and his wife Carol Howard took over ownership of the business until Kristy Thompson took over Dec. 1, 2021. However, Thompson has run the shop under the previous ownership for the past 12 years.
Thompson said she started her career with Jean’s Flowers as a delivery driver, but eventually worked her way up before taking ownership. She also said when she was first learning how to make arrangements, Carol Howard took Thompson under her wing and taught her everything she knows.
“I learned everything from her,” Thompson said. “Hopefully we can continue doing the way we’ve been doing things. Everything here is so personal. Sometimes we ask a lot of questions, but the more we learn about someone, the more personal we can make things and I just hope we can keep doing that.”
She added that the people are what keep her going in the flower business.
“I just enjoy it. It’s not like coming to work everyday,” Thompson said. “You’re serving the community and I think that’s what small businesses are here to do.”
Jean’s Flowers is known not only for its arrangements, but also for giving back to the community. Most recently, Jean’s Flowers hand-made ribbons to help decorate the city of Moody for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in which all of the materials and time were donated.
“We’ll help the city with anything they need,” Thompson said. “Whatever they need, they know they can call us.”
Thompson added that she also wants to make it a priority to give back to the local schools.
“My kids go to Odenville, so I try to not just help Moody, but Odenville too because Odenville supports us just as much as Moody does,” she said.
Jean’s Flowers is the only privately owned florist in both communities. She said, as opposed to big chain stores that do similar work, her team puts time and care into every piece they make.
“I tell the girls when they first come, you have to make every arrangement as though you’re making it for your own family member or yourself,” Thompson said.
“We don’t throw anything together. It’s all made special, and that’s how it should be, because that person may have never gotten flowers before. This is their one arrangement that they’re getting delivered for their one special moment, so it should look like that.”
Jean’s Flowers has three full-time workers who help with the arrangement-making process. Emma Nibblett is the designer and takes on all of the wedding projects. Edie Hobgood is a designer and makes the arrangements. And Carol Chambers is the delivery driver and helps with other miscellaneous tasks.
Diane Goggins, Thompson’s mom who also helps at the shop on the financial side of the business, emphasized that the ladies working in the shop always go the extra-mile for the customers.
“When it comes to funerals and things, these girls are so compassionate. They hold people's hands and people are so grateful and love how beautiful everything is. I just love that they get to do that,” Coggins said.
Jean’s Flowers is located at 2606 Moody Parkway in Moody. For questions or inquiries, call 205-640-5451 or email jeansflowersmoody@gmail.com. Those interested can also visit their website at jeansflowersonline.com.