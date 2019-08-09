ASHVILLE – Jared Mills is the new counselor at Eden Career Tech Center.
Mills comes to the St. Clair County school system from the Jefferson County Counseling and Learning Center, where he spent two years. Before that, he was at Eastside Mental Health as a mental health therapist.
Mills grew up in Grayson Valley and graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School in 2006. He graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in religion. He received his master’s degree in counseling at the University of Alabama.
Mills said he is proud of the opportunity he has received to work at Eden Career Tech.
“As a counselor, one of our main jobs is to be an advocate for every student,” Mills said. “I want to make sure I am opening opportunities for every student. Even if they want to go to a college, these skills they are learning at a career tech center are things they can use for the rest of their lives -- things like remodeling a home, doing basic home repairs or learning an information technology (IT) position.”
Mills and his wife, Ashley, have two children – son Anderson, 5, and daughter Rhema, 18 months.
“I am very excited about working in St. Clair County,” Mills said. “We live in Springville, so it’s exciting to invest and give back to the community. Anderson will start kindergarten this year at Springville Elementary. I want to help build the workforce in this community and help build successful students from this community.”
ECTC Director Trisha Turner said she is excited for the opportunity to work with someone new in the career tech field.
“This will be Jared’s first experience with career tech,” she said. “It’s always great to get new ideas to come in, and he has great ideas to incorporate elementary and middle students into career tech. One of our goals is to go into the elementary and middle schools to introduce them to career tech. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”
