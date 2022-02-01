James Spann makes stop in Springville for book signing

SPRINGVILLE — Local weatherman James Spann made a stop at Nichols Nook Coffee Shop in Springville to sign copies of his books “All You Can Do Is Pray,” “Weathering Life” and his new weather book for children, “Benny and Chipper.”
Melody Serra, a Colorado native and nurse working at the VA Hospital in Birmingham on a one-year contract, said she suddenly had Saturday plans when she saw on Spann’s Facebook that he was headed to Springville.
“When I started work at the VA, the other nurses told me I had to watch James Spann," she said. "Especially if his sleeves were pushed up or not.”
Serra’s contract is up in the next few weeks.
“I would love to live here, but I could not convince my husband. Everyone is so nice,” she said.