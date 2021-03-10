Jacks celebrates its reopening in Ashville

ASHVILLE — The renovation of the Jack’s Family Restaurants in Ashville is complete.
“Jack’s is proud to be a community favorite since 1999,” said Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO. “The relationships we share with our guests are truly special, which is why we are excited to share the new restaurant design with members of the Ashville community.”
The restaurant is located at 36966 Highway 231. It features the Jack’s Southern Charm design, which includes a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch, porch seating with rocking chairs, and a porch window.
The restaurant’s hours of operation are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Customers can dine in or place their orders for southern-style breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, chicken, salads, desserts and sides for pick up at eatatjacks.com. The location also offers catering.
Jack’s takes pride in being a strong community partner. Nonprofit or local organizations seeking fundraising or sponsorships are encouraged to visit eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.