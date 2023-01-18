Ivey proclaims underground landfill fire a state of emergency

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency exists from an underground landfill fire in west St. Clair County, between Moody and Trussville.
St. Clair County Commission Attorney James Hill said the declaration opens the door to federal assistance with putting out the underground landfill fire, which has been burning for more than six weeks.
“It has opened the door for federal support,” Hill said Wednesday.
County officials have repeatedly said they have no expertise in fighting fires, and in this case an underground fire, and had suggested other state agencies, like the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the Alabama Forestry Commission or the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, are better suited to handle this emergency.
“I was told by state officials that the EPA is on its way and will take operational control of the site,” Hill said.
Hill said he has not talked with anyone from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but expects that agency will hire a contractor to put out the underground landfill fire.
The state of emergency proclamation came as Hill was preparing to send correspondence to Montgomery, asking the governor to declare a state of emergency.
“We extend our appreciation to the Governor for taking this action,” Hill said.
County officials said smoke from the fire has forced residents to vacate their homes, has caused schools to change their activities, and has potentially caused respiratory issues for a great number of people in the area of the fire.
Hill said the problem is so dire, the St. Clair County Commission declared the situation an emergency, and other municipalities have worked in cooperation to try and mitigate the effects of the emergency.
“I think the County Commission was instrumental with this process moving forward successfully,” Hill said.