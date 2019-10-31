Hello my friends. I hope this finds you well.
I’m sitting here at my happy place, Chief Ladiga, where I’m about to ride my bicycle.
The rain subsided - I’m glad even though we needed it, but I love seeing the sunshine.
I wanted to write about “what we leave behind.”
The other day was my best friend Nicole McNair’s birthday. She was killed a few years back.
Nicole was a registered nurse, and I remember all the nights we worked together and what a huge impact she made on me.
She was really poor while in nursing school, and she and her son, Alex, would eat at Cici’s pizza every Tuesday, because an adult with a kid could eat for free.
I’m crying as I write this out, I miss her terribly.
She got into a little trouble, met this guy and her life ended way to soon.
The thing is none of how our life ends matters really, but what we leave behind.
Nicole had a smile that could light up a room and was so beautiful inside and out. She impacted my life.
Every time I drive to this trail in Anniston, I pass by the chapel where her funeral was held. I take a deep breath and smile as I remember the legacy she left behind.
Now, last but not least, I’d like to wish Gracin McGowan a Happy Birthday. He is the coolest 13-year-old who can beat me every time at the game Apples to Apples.
Blessings till we meet again.