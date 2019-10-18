Isaiah Holland leads way as Winterboro downs Ragland

RAGLAND – The Winterboro Bulldogs have had four wins this season where they scored more than 40 points.
Friday, at Joan Ford Stadium in Ragland, they put up 60 against the Purple Devils en route to another high-scoring victory.
The 60-25 win gave the Bulldogs an overall record of 6-3 and evened their record at 3-3 in Class 1A, Region 5. With the loss, Ragland dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the region.
Winterboro scored the first time it had the football on a 30-yard run by Isaiah Holland. The PAT by Brody Hamm was good to make it 7-0 with 9:38 remaining in the first quarter.
Ragland got on the scoreboard late in the opening period on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Montana Campbell to Josh Phillips. The two-point conversion was no good.
The Bulldogs added to their lead on the second play of the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Holland. Hamm’s extra point made it 14-6. The only other score of the first half was a 12-yard touchdown run by Winterboro’s Jasdaslin James and Hamm’s PAT to make the margin 21-6 at the break.
Ragland fumbled on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. The Bulldogs turned the mistake into points quickly as Holland threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chance Dandridge to make it 27-6.
Winterboro was successful on an onside kick and was in business at the Ragland 42-yard line. On the next play, Holland scored on a 42-yard run to make it 34-6.
Phillips returned the ensuing kickoff 23 yards for the Purple Devils to the Bulldog 42. It took nine plays for Ragland to score. The touchdown came on an 11-yard run by Nathaniel Kelley. The two-point conversion was no good, and with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter, the advantage was 34-12.
Five plays later, Winterboro extended its lead as Holland threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dandridge to make it 41-12.
With two minutes left in the third quarter, Ragland scored again on a 2-yard run by Kelley to pull within 41-18.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Holland struck again as he tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Travis to make the score 48-18 as Hamm was true on the PAT.
Ragland drove to the Winterboro 25, but a fumble was picked up by the Bulldogs’ Eric Hale, who returned it 61yards to the Ragland 3. On the next play, Holland threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Edwards to make it 54-18.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Ragland put its final points up on the scoreboard as Owen Schall threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kelley. Jaxon Cox added the PAT to make it 54-25.
Winterboro’s Dandridge returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards to the Ragland 30. Seven plays later, Travis threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Walker Duncan.
Winterboro has an open date next week, while Ragland travels to Spring Garden.