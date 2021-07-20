Interested in the cattle business? This course is for you

Producers new to the cattle business and those interested in getting into the cattle business should attend Alabama Extension’s new Beef Systems Short Course at Friendship Baptist Church located at 19436 Highway 411 in Springville on Aug. 10, 12, 17 and 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You must pre-register online at: https://www.aces.edu/event/beef-systems-short-course-st-clair-4/
The short course is a multi-night lecture series covering the fundamentals of beef production and is geared toward new and limited experience producers. Over four nights, producers will learn critical information on profitable beef production.
There is a $40 registration fee and all participants will receive a copy of the Extension Office’s recently updated Alabama Beef Handbook. Dinner will be provided nightly courtesy of our sponsor, the St. Clair County Farmers Federation.
Topics covered:
—Forages and Nutrition
—Herd Health and Reproduction
—Record Keeping and Environmental Stewardship
—Economics and Meat Science
If you have any questions contact Josh Elmore, Animal Science and Forages Regional Extension Agent, at 334-850-7859 or call the St. Clair County Extension Office 205-338-9416. You may also email Josh at elmorjb@aces.edu. Special thanks to our sponsor, the St. Clair County Farmers Federation.