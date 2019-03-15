CHILDERSBURG – An inmate who escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center around 9:45 p.m. Thursday has been recaptured.
According to information from the Alabama Department of Corrections, the inmate, Casey Daniel Cook, 23, was caught by the Bessemer Police Department at 9:15 a.m. Friday in conjunction with ADOC.
The inmate surrendered without incident, ADOC officials said.
Cook was sentenced in November 2018 on charges of possession of and receiving a control substance. The crime was committed in St. Clair County.