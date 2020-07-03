Inmate escapes from Childersburg work release center

CHILDERSBURG -- A state inmate serving a 20-year prison term has escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Jonathan Stan Smitherman is a 38-year-old white male standing 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a state issued white prison uniform.
“On July 3, 2020, inmate Smitherman was unaccounted for during the institutional bed roster count,” according to the DOC.
Smitherman was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Bibb County for unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance in August 2011.
Anyone seeing the escaped inmate or with information on his location should contact the state Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825 or your local law enforcement agency.