Inmate at St. Clair state prison dies after testing positive for COVID-19

SPRINGVILLE -- The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced another inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Wilson Roosevelt Conner, a 47-year-old inmate who was serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for murder in Marengo County, died on July 17.
Conner, who suffered from multiple underlying conditions, including end-stage renal disease, was tested for COVID-19 on July 13 and was subsequently transferred to a local hospital for additional care. He remained under the care of the local hospital until his death.
The ADOC has confirmed that 14 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 17:
Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore) – nine inmates
Fountain Correctional Facility (Atmore) – three inmates
St. Clair – two inmates
Newly identified positive cases outlined above include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic. All existing quarantine protocols in place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where the newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.
One hundred sixty total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population, 107 of which remain active.
ADOC was informed via self-reporting that 10 additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 20:
Alabama Corrections Academy (Selma) – one staff member
Bullock Correctional Facility (Union Springs) – one staff member
Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham) – one staff member
Holman Correctional Facility (Atmore) – one staff member
Fountain – three staff members
Mobile Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Prichard) – one staff member
St. Clair – one staff member
Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka) – one staff member
These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care providers.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine as advised.
104 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred thirty-seven staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.