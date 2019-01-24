An inmate escaped Wednesday from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, according to Alabama Department of Corrections officials.
The inmate, Corey Aris Davis, 30, was described as a white male with blond/strawberry-colored hair, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds.
Officials said Davis escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Details about the escape were not released by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Davis was serving a life sentence after being sentenced in Lauderdale County in 2017 on a charge of human trafficking.
Davis had a string of criminal offenses since 2010, including charges of theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, arson and burglary.