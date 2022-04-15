Ingle, Ragsdale names SCCHS Students of the Month

ODENVILLE — The Springville Area Rotary Club has named St. Clair County High School students Ty Ragsdale and Emily Ingle as its Students of the Month for April.
Ragsdale attends school and works two jobs as a mechanic and on a ranch with horses. He displays a great work ethic in and out of school.
Ingle is class president and is a member of the Beta Club and SGA. During her free time, she enjoys being an athletic trainer, drama club director and yearbook editor. She is fully committed to attend Baylor University in the fall.
The Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders whose motto is ‘Service above Self.’ The Springville Area Club is currently a satellite club of the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club and will soon become a stand-alone club.
The Springville Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. on Thursday mornings of each month at the storm shelter near City Hall (210 Walker Drive). For more information on the Springville Area Club, or to help with one of our projects, email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.