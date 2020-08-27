Incumbents Richard Bunt, Leann Ford win new terms in Ragland

RAGLAND -- Ragland Mayor Richard Bunt won his bid for re-election Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Greg Estes, 241 votes to 102.
Said Estes via Facebook, “Thank you to the people of Ragland and all the support you have shown me. God bless you all, and I pray for a great future and good luck for your elected mayor, Richard Bunt.”
In the race for Place 2 on the City Council, incumbent Leann Ford defeated David Yance, 41 votes to 25.
Bunt and Ford will take the oath of office for their new terms in November.