In-person start date for Eden Elementary kindergarten pushed back due to COVID-19

PELL CITY -- Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin has announced a single grade at Eden Elementary will not be starting traditional classes as originally planned due to a COVID-19 related exposure.
During the Pell City Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday, Martin told the board that due to exposure of some staff, a single grade at the school would not be attending classes in person Aug. 21. It will instead begin in a blended learning set up and will begin in person instruction Sept. 1.
Martin would not comment after the meeting about which grade was affected due to privacy concerns, but a Facebook post made on the Eden Elementary page earlier in the day stated the affected grade to be kindergarten.
Martin said all students and parents affected were informed of the situation Tuesday afternoon. He said he felt it was important to make sure parents were communicated with quickly in case child care arrangements needed to be made due the change.
“We need to be as out front as we can,” Martin said, adding transparency is key in this situation.
Martin also said during his superintendent report that measures like this one may become the new normal as the system works to deal with COVID-19 through the year.
Martin said the system will also be doing smaller scale send-homes for students and teachers found to be possibly exposed via contact tracing.
“We are going to try to do as much contact tracing as we can,” Martin said, “and if we can get a good definitive path on some contact tracing, we are just going to operate in that mode.”
Martin said if contact tracing is not to the standards he considers effective, the system may have to shut down some sections of schools or even an entire school for short periods.
Martin said he did not know the school would need to go through this contact tracing process before school started, but he is committed to it.
Martin also said it is likely this situation will happen again, but he and his team are committed to staying proactive.
“I know it's inconvenient, but at the same time, this situation here is one that’s very unpredictable,” Martin said. “You really have to act out of an abundance of caution to keep people healthy.”
Martin said it was important to stay out in front of the situation in each school.
“If we ever lack on our end, then we create a situation, one, that's not healthy or safe, but at the same time, we could create a situation where we are not going to be able to have school for our kids,” Martin said. “We have to be out in front of this.”