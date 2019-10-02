Hello friends, I hope this finds you well. I hope everyone had a good week/weekend. It has been so hot. I am certainly looking for fall weather to match the pumpkins that everyone seems to have out in their yards.
We drove by Lake Purdy yesterday, and I couldn’t believe it’s completely dried up, so I am praying hard for rain.
I rode my bike Saturday, at you guessed it, Chief Ladiga, I know you all probably get tired of hearing about it, but here it goes again.
I was riding by myself, and it was about 100 degrees. I had already been 75 miles, my water was hot and I got off the trail and became turned around.
My GPS took me up this very steep hill, I downshifted to first gear, made it about halfway and I stopped. This SUV came pulling up and I was praying, “please let them stop,” and sure enough they did.
The man in the passenger seat asked me if I was OK and I said actually no I got off the trail and I need to get back. He got out and said you just missed a turn. It’s just right down there and pointed over the bridge. I might add he had a Bible in his lap and he was dressed in a suit. I thanked him, got on my bike and coasted down that hill and was quickly back on my way, and I finished my first ever 100-mile bike ride.
While I am never on time, God is. Without a second thought, that man pulled up and helped me in a time I needed it the most. When we aren’t always on time, God is. He knows what is best for his children in all aspects of life.
Last but not least, my heart goes out to the Rush Family, who lost their sweet Jacob. He will be forever missed. I pray each of you have a blessed week.
Until we meet again.