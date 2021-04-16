Hustle & Grind: St. Clair County’s new coffee truck

Since opening on Dec. 4, Hustle & Grind Coffee Company has already developed a following in St. Clair County.
Owner Colby Brooks has been a local entrepreneur for more than a decade now, but the idea for the coffee truck came to him just recently.
“A couple years ago, I had the idea of doing a mobile coffee shop, because there was really nothing like that out here,” he said. “I kind of kicked the idea around a bit, but we had the gym going and it was a little bit much at the time, so I kind of put it on the back burner.”
Brooks was already the owner of a successful fitness gym, AMP Strength & Conditioning, operating his own coffee business is something he always wanted to do.
“I’ve always wanted to have a restaurant or coffee shop or something of the sort, and this year just presented the opportunity and we ran with it, even though it was a bit of a risk with the whole quarantine thing.”
Though starting a business in the middle of a pandemic might not seem like the best idea, Brooks said it actually presented him the perfect opportunity to pursue his new business idea as his workout classes were forced to go virtual. And since opening, Hustle and Grind has thrived beyond expectations.
“I think one reason why we not only survived quarantine but we actually had a record year last year was because we invested in our people. I try to reach each and every person and show them that we actually care about them and the product that we’re providing.”
Brooks said he was waiting for the perfect moment to pursue the idea simply because he wanted to make sure he could put “110 percent” into developing it. “With everything we’ve done, it's not just put four walls up and have a product to sell, but actually reach those people too.”
According to Brooks, the original plan was to have the coffee truck open for a few weeks as a walk-up, then operate solely using a drive-thru method. However, walk-up business for Hustle & Grind became so successful that Brooks and his team have yet to install the drive-thru option. However, he hopes to implement a drive-thru method soon.
“Whether we look into a storefront or add additional trucks, we’re definitely going to grow things, big time.”
Currently on the menu are hot coffee, milkshakes, smoothies and teas. Brooks said he hopes to add food to the menu later. The company is also looking to cater off-site events in the future, anywhere within a 30-40 travel time
Hustle & Grind takes pride in its distinctive espresso beans that are purchased locally from Non-Fiction Coffee in Pelham. “It’s a very unique bean,” Brooks said. “Non-Fiction has been very patient with me while I have been extremely picky. I’ve converted so many people who wouldn’t even think to try coffee to try our espresso, and they’re really enjoying it.”
Through all of his business endeavors, Brooks has always made a point to be involved and support his community. He emphasized his coffee truck has allowed him to reach even more people and work more closely with St. Clair County schools.
“Schools are the cornerstone of our future, so we want to be involved with them as much as possible,” Brooks said.
The business is active on Facebook (@HustleGrindCoffeeCo) and Instagram (@h_g_coffee) and has an online ordering system on their website at handgcoffee.com. Customers can place their order ahead of time and pick up the order at the truck’s location.