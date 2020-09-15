Hurricane Sally will bring plenty of rain to local area Wednesday, Thursday

PELL CITY -- With Hurricane Sally hitting the Gulf Coast, it looks like rain will be the business of the day for the Daily Home’s coverage area this week.
Chris Darden with the National Weather Service in Birmingham said St. Clair and Talladega counties can expect off and on showers Wednesday to strengthen into heavy bands of rain in the evening.
Darden said the air in the area is generally stable, so he expects these bands to mostly remain heavy rain showers.
He said St. Clair County is likely looking at 5 to 6 inches of rain through Thursday, while Talladega County could get 2 to 3 inches more. Darden said southern Talladega County could see the heaviest rainfall.
He said with tropical systems like Sally, rainfall tends to stay tight in the center of the system, with outer bands being less frequent. Currently, it appears southern Talladega County may be the most affected, but Darden said it depends on how the storm moves as time goes by.
“It really depends on exactly where the system tracks for where the heaviest rainfall is going to be,” he said
Darden said a flash flood warning is being issued for the area beginning Wednesday morning. He also said flooding on the Coosa River is possible due to heavy rainfall.
He said wind may pick up and be similar to conditions Tuesday.
Darden said the rain should begin clearing up in the evening Thursday and before sunrise Friday.
He said the football forecast is looking good, with the last of the rain leaving the area by Friday afternoon.
Darden also said the weekend is looking nice with highs in the upper 70s and sunshine.