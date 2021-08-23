Human remains found Saturday in St. Clair County being treated as a homicide

The investigation into a body found in Cook Springs on Saturday is being treated as a homicide according to the St. Clair County Coroner.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Monday that the cause of death of the unidentified man has yet to be determined, but the death is being treated as a homicide at this time.
He said the remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for autopsy.
In a news release, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were alerted to a deceased person in a wooded area in the 1100 block of Mountain Top Loop Road at 3:15 pm.
Russell said the remains were of a black male who appeared to have been left in the area for several days.
In its release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation is underway.