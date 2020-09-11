Huddle House officials: Pell City is perfect fit for new restaurant (with photos)

PELL CITY -- Pell City officially has its very own Huddle House on Martin Street.
The new restaurant opened Wednesday and is in a newly renovated building that formerly held Taco Bell.
City Manager Brian Muenger said he tried out the new restaurant when it held an open house last week, and he feels it's a good fit for the city.
“I think it’s going to be something that does well in our area,” he said.
In a release, Huddle House agreed, saying the company felt Pell City was a perfect fit for one of the company’s restaurants.
“Pell City is a natural next step for Huddle House as we look to grow our presence throughout Alabama,” the release said.
The release also said the company feels Pell City is a community ready to welcome new business.
Muenger said while Huddle House planned to come into the city as early as the end of last year, long before the pandemic began, it's good to see that business interest in the municipality remains even as it and the state continue to deal with COVID-19.
He said the challenges of the pandemic seem to be ones that the new restaurant is ready to account for, if his experience with the restaurant at its open house is anything to go by.
“In a lot of ways, the arc of the renovation is consistent with what we’ve all been going through,” Muenger said.
He said work had been underway, delayed by the pandemic, and then started back just like many people’s lives and livelihoods have been over the last several months.
Now that the restaurant is open, Brianna Betts, field marketing manager for Huddle House, said the company plans to get involved with the community.
“Typically Huddle House likes to focus on smaller communities where we can really be involved,” she said.
Betts said the company plans to support local schools, athletics and clubs.
She also said the restaurant is already filled with local flavor, with decorations including pictures of local first responders, sports teams and veterans.
Betts said Pell City High School has even donated a football jersey to hang in the restaurant.