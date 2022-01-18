Howard announces he will not seek re-election as superintendent

ODENVILLE — Superintendent of St. Clair County Schools Mike Howard announced that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming November election. He made the announcement during the board's Tuesday meeting.
Howard said there’s no underlying reason other than he does not have a desire to be an elected official anymore. However, the superintendent emphasized that he entered into the position about five months before COVID-19 hit and the role has been proven to be exceptionally hard with the pandemic thrown into the mix.
“I know it will probably come as a shock to some and a praise to others. I got into education to help kids, I didn’t get into education to become a politician, and I feel at times, there's a major conflict there,” he said. “Being superintendent is hard enough, being a superintendent during Covid, impossible, (but) being an elected superintendent during Covid is a nightmare.”
Howard added, “I want to make it abundantly clear: I am not retiring. This is not a retirement, I am just not going to be an elected official any longer.”
Howard was elected as superintendent in 2018 after serving as principal at St. Clair County High School. His term as superintendent will end in December 2022. While he isn’t sure what his next steps will be moving forward in his career, Howard said he will continue to have support for the St. Clair County School system.
“My heart burns deeply for this county,” he said. “I know I’m not a St. Clair County born and bred person, but I think I’ve been adopted into St. Clair County.”