Hope during these chaotic times

During these chaotic, tumultuous times I’d like to share some hope with you. This is a page from my book that I wrote years ago. The title of the page was “Picture This.”
I often imagine myself sitting beside Jesus on a bench at The Mount of Olives. I feel enveloped in a love so consuming that you almost get lost in it. I go there often when I need a warm hug to get me through a difficult time. Jesus is a good listener. I often lay my head upon his shoulder. Sometimes we just sit there in quiet peace and other times I must pour my heart out to him. There have been times when I ran to him with the thought going through my head, “I must tell Jesus; I cannot bear this burden alone”. With arms outstretched, he hugs my cares away.
Now picture this. The seat on the bench next to Jesus is empty. He’s still there, quietly waiting for you. You can feel the warmth and sense the wonder of it all. As you look overhead the sky is crystal clear and you hear the birds singing welcoming praises. Colorful flowers outline the pathway leading to Jesus. The stones on the walkway are soft under your feet. You hear a stream of running water close by. The stillness of it all just seems to overflow, and you feel so loved. It’s as if Jesus has put the universe on hold. Rest assured he is still in perfect control. He, however, makes you feel like the most important person in the whole wide world. As you muster up the courage to sit next to him you feel so special, so loved. Your whole body, from the top of your head to the tip of your toes, feels so refreshed and energized. Sit down as the warm air envelopes you like a hug. Lay your head upon Jesus’ shoulder. Rejoice and know that you can tell Jesus anything. Pour out your heart to him.
Please know that I pray for you. Sometimes the Lord calms the storm; sometimes He lets the storm rage and calms His child. Did you know that there are 365 “fear not” commands listed in the Bible? On Christ the solid Rock, I stand, all other ground is sinking sand. Contact Mary Ellen Sparks at odenville1914@gmail.com.