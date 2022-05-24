Honda releases first Inclusion and diversity report, talks local partnership with Talladega College

Honda has released its first Inclusion and Diversity Report.
According to a news release as part of Honda's efforts to promote equality in its workforce and society, the company Monday released its inaugural Inclusion & Diversity Report: "Living Our Values."
The report outlines Honda's commitments to advancing inclusion and diversity and shares recent actions the company has taken, including key initiatives within its workforce and the communities where its associates live and work. The report, which will be released annually, marks the first time the company has publicly shared comprehensive data on the diversity of its U.S. operations, including its workforce, dealers, suppliers, and corporate giving, demonstrating Honda's focus on transparency and accountability.
Honda said its Alabama Auto Plan has specifically worked with Talladega College, the nearest Historically Black College or University as part of its push to diversity.
Alabama Auto Plant Spokesperson Samantha Davis said Honda has partnered with Talladega College on several different initiatives over the years, including local community grants and projects, as well as hands-on activities like Honda’s annual volunteer summer and week of service where associates have donated their time to assist with cleanup and revitalization projects across campus.
In addition to local involvement, Talladega College has been a regular participant in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge . HCASC is a year-round program celebrating Black excellence and showcasing the academic talents of top HBCU students from across the country. And in 2015, the Talladega College marching band also joined the lineup of the annual Honda Battle of the Bands competition in Atlanta, Georgia.
Davis said these programs provide unforgettable experiences and opportunities for HBCU students, including meeting and networking with peers from other HBCU schools. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 200,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.
"We initiated this report to emphasize our commitment and share our progress in the areas of inclusion and diversity. The report is an important tool in holding ourselves accountable for continuous improvement," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion and Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda was founded on a strong respect for people, and we are committed to living our values through actions that strengthen equality in our own workplace and in communities across America."
The release said while Honda has always prioritized aligning its actions with its belief that inclusion and diversity make us stronger, the social awakening of 2020 led the company to reexamine and renew its efforts in championing fairness, justice and equality. The company committed to several new actions to better reflect the demographic makeup of America within its operations and deepen its support of social justice. One of these actions was to be more transparent in sharing its commitments and beliefs, and the diversity of key stakeholder groups.
The report also outlines new actions Honda has taken over the past two years, including:
—Improved processes for hiring and promotion by implementing diverse slates of candidates and diverse interview panels, and a more transparent job posting process
—Revised the company's social media policy to enable Honda to take action when anyone affiliated with the company posts racist or discriminatory content
—Prepared Honda leaders throughout the company to hold meaningful discussions with associates about race, with organizational tools that included a leadership check-in conversation guide and manager resource guide to help facilitate candid conversations
—Provided tools for associates to educate themselves on the topic of social justice
—Introduced anti-racism and allyship training to leaders and associates to promote social justice and inclusion across Honda's U.S. operations.
"We have more work to do, but this report shows that Honda is making progress and is deeply committed to creating the inclusion, diversity and equity that is rooted in our values and will make us stronger as a company," Hunsicker said.