Honda production hiatus will stretch to May 1; no pay for workers during latest extension

LINCOLN -- Honda of North America has announced it will further extend its production shutdown until May 1, but it will not continue to pay workers for non-work days.
“In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders in many cities and states prevent consumers in a number of markets from purchasing new vehicles,” the company said in a press release. “As a result, Honda must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.”
Chris Abbruzzese, who handles corporate communications for Honda of North America, said Honda will not continue to offer paid non-work days during this latest extension as it has through other parts of the shutdown.
“These unprecedented circumstances require that we take some difficult actions in order to cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abbruzzese said. “This includes temporarily implementing no work available (NWA) days during the continued production suspension in our plants.
“We have shared with associates the process they can take to apply for state and federal benefits. The recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), along with state benefits, will provide associates substantial income replacement during this temporary suspension of production.
“All Honda associates will continue to receive their Honda benefits during this time.”
Honda originally announced it would suspend production at all of its North American facilities starting March 23, with a plan to restart production March 31. This suspension has since been extended to April 7 and April 10 before finally being delayed to May 1 on Monday.
Production at Honda’s Lincoln plant has been halted since March 19 after the plant suffered attendance issues after the announcement of the shutdown.
Honda has had a different pay model for each extension of the shutdown after it said workers would receive full pay for the original one-week hiatus. This has included some days where workers were automatically paid using paid leave time and others where they were not.