Honda Manufacturing of Alabama held its 12th annual 5K last weekend benefitting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
In addition to the 5K race, there was a kids fun run, and for the first time, a toddlers race for kids 3 and under. First, second and third place in each age category received medals.
The event also included displays and tents from different departments from HMA, a costume contest and lots of food, including the always popular funnel cakes.
The overall male winner was Sam Chandler with a time of 18:38, and the overall female winner was Danielle Patterson with a time of 19:50.