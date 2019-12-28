Honda Manufacturing of Alabama enjoys banner year in 2019

LINCOLN -- In 2019, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama become the first automaker in the state to reach 5 million units produced, including minivans, sports utility vehicles, pickup trucks and V-6 engines.
The Lincoln plant opened in 2001.
Over the course of the past year, 351,708 units have been manufactured at the plant, according to a press release from HMA.
In June, HMA was honored with four cars manufactured at the plant being named to Cars.com’s “Top 10 Most American-Made Vehicles” list. The quartet included the Odyssey, which was No. 2 on the list.
The Ridgeline was third on the list, and the Passport was fourth. The Pilot was also in the top 10, coming in at seventh.
HMA has remained the sole manufacturer of these vehicles in the entire world.
August was an important time for the plant, as a study showing the facility’s economic impact was released.
The study was done by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama on behalf of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama to see the economic impact the plant had in 2018.
Numbers showed the plant was exceeding expectations originally set before its opening.
The study showed that in Talladega County alone, HMA created 3,609 jobs, while creating 2,069 jobs in St. Clair County in 2018. The factory also contributed $3.9 million in local sales tax revenue in Talladega County and $2.8 million in St. Clair.
The study showed in all that, HMA contributed $12 billion to the Alabama economy, a figure that represented 5.4 percent of the statewide gross domestic product in 2018.
The plant also paid out $590.5 million in payroll, with an average of $79,202 per worker. As of 2019, the company and its suppliers were responsible for more than 45,000 jobs in Alabama.
Also in August, HMA hosted receptions in Jefferson, Talladega, St. Clair, Etowah and Calhoun counties to thank local officials for their continued support of the plant since 2001. The plant was originally brought to the region through a partnership between the five counties and 14 municipalities.
“We are grateful for the support that Honda has experienced with our communities, our local and state leaders and our supplier partners,” HMA Senior Vice President Mike Oatridge said in a press release. “We are pleased that the success of our operations has had such a positive impact to the people – and to the economy – of the state of Alabama.”
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson also stated Friday that the Honda plant has had a huge impact on his city.
He said the plant has brought economic benefits to Lincoln, Talladega County and the entire state. He added that Lincoln had a record number of new homes constructed this year.
Watson also said he is proud of what the plant represents as a joint effort between several regional governments.
“It represents when people work together to make things happen,” Watson said, “I think it’s just great.”