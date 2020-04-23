Honda extends production shutdown, furlough for salaried employees

LINCOLN -- Honda announced Thursday it is further extending its production suspension and furlough into the month of May, but all employees will not return to work at the same time.
According to a press release, the company will be extending both measures a week.
The release specifically states the production suspension will now end May 8. It had previously been set for May 1.
The release said the furlough, which affects most of the company’s salaried and support staff, will be extended until May 8 or 11, depending on location.
Chris Abbruzzese, who handles communications for the company, clarified that for Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, the branch of the automaker that runs the Lincoln plant, furloughed employees will return Monday, May 11.
While the employees are set to return on different days, the measures also began on different days.
Honda initially began its production shutdown at all facilities in the United States, Mexico and Canada on March 23. The suspension began as a way to adjust production to deal with market effects from COVID-19.
According to its release, the company has had more factors of concern in this regard as the crisis has caused stay-at-home orders.
“In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders remain in many cities and states, impeding the ability of consumers to purchase new vehicles,” the release said. “As a result, Honda must continue to take steps that align product supply and business expenses with market demand.”
The shutdown began early -- March 19 -- at Honda’s Lincoln plant due to poor attendance from staff following the announcement March 18.
The production shutdown has been extended several times, but last week the company announced it would also furlough the majority of its support staff and salaried workers.
Throughout this shutdown, Honda has had different plans to pay workers, including some days where employees were simply paid their regular wages.
However, when the suspension was extended to May 1, the company announced it would no longer continue to pay employees for non-work days.
The company also announced salaried employees would not be paid during their furlough period, though the company said it had shared how to apply for state and federal unemployment benefits with all employees.
The company has said it has continued to provide its other benefits to employees.