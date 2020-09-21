Homestead Hollow Weekend in Springville starts Friday (column)

The Fall Arts and Crafts Festival at Homestead Hollow will be this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-27, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
This will be a family-friendly event with play areas; wagon rides; petting zoo; bungee rides; a real moonshine still; working beehives; handmade, hand-decorated arts and crafts; antique/vintage foods; wood carving; blacksmithing; soap making; quilting and wood stove cooking.
Tour the original cabins as they were built by the early settlers.
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12, and children ages 2 and under will be admitted free of charge. Tickets will be available at the gates.
Homestead Hollow is in Springville, just 2 miles off Interstate 59, exit 154. There are 27 acres of parking, and the golf cart shuttles make it easy to get to the entrance. Remember, no pets allowed. A great outing for the whole family. A fun time for all at Homestead Hollow
Davis Lake Fall Yard/Bake Sale
The Davis Lake Fire District will hold its annual Fall Yard/Bake Sale on Thursday, Sept. 24, and Friday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
In addition, barbecue and rib plates with chips, baked beans and drink will be available for $6 from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The sale will be at Station # 1 at 211 Marietta Road in Springville (across from the armory). All proceeds go toward operating expenses and equipment for the Fire District. Join us for great food and wonderful bargains.
Springville Tigers
Congratulations to the Springville Tigers on their win against Scottsboro on senior night Friday. Congratulations also to the Mighty Band from Tiger Land on an outstanding performance. The Tigers will play the Fultondale Wildcats on Friday night, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at Springville.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!