The Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Festival will be this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27, 28 and 29, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12, and children ages 2 and under will be admitted free of charge. Tickets will be available at the gates.
Homestead Hollow is located in Springville, just 2 miles off I-59, exit 154. There are 27 acres of parking and the golf cart shuttles make it easy to get to the entrance. Remember, no pets allowed. It is a great outing for the whole family. Arts and crafts, pioneer demonstrations, delicious food, entertainment, and for the kids there is a petting zoo, wagon rides, bungee jumps and face painting. Come on out and join the fun at Homestead Hollow.
Are you proud to be from St. Clair County, Alabama? We now have our own county flag. The St. Clair County Commission is accepting orders for the recently approved St. Clair County flags. To order your flag, call the St. Clair County Commission at 205-594-2100 or the Ashville Museum & Archives at 205-594-2128. If you want to see the flag, go online and look for the article in the Sept. 12 edition of the St. Clair Times.
The Red Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry will be open to those in need this Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9-11 a.m. The church is located at 9013 U.S. 11 in Springville. For more information, call 205-467-7070. The church is taking donations to the pantry and need canned vegetables and fruit, canned meats, rice, dry beans, and spaghetti noodles and sauce. Non-perishable items only.
The Springville Tigers will face the Crossville Lions this Friday night, Sept. 27, at Crossville at 7 p.m. Come out and support this team.