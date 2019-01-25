PELL CITY – Dirt is being moved and houses are going up as crews complete site work for the final building phase of the Fox Hollow subdivision.
“The final phase of Fox Hollow received preliminary plat approval several months ago and has recently commenced construction,” City Manager Brian Muenger said.
Rausch Coleman Homes is building new homes in the existing subdivision, and work continues to clear a large swath of land for an additional 91 homes.
“It’s going to be really beautiful,” said Amanda Adcock, the division sales manager for Rausch Coleman Homes in Birmingham.
She said Rausch Coleman Homes has about 20 homes under construction and an additional 10-15 lots available in the existing Fox Hollow subdivision, with three or four homes almost complete.
Adcock stood in front of one home that was recently completed on Fox Run Lane. Workers were finishing minor trim painting work inside the structure.
According to the company’s website, Rausch Coleman Homes has offices scattered across the country and is the largest builder of new homes in Arkansas and Oklahoma. The company has built more than 20,000 new homes throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Texas and now Alabama.
“Having a national builder take over the development of the subdivision is exciting and coincides well with the acceleration of the housing market,” Muenger said.
Pell City has seen an uptick in home building.
“We have been issuing a high number of building permits over the last year, and I expect that to increase further as the final phase of Fox Hollow commences,” Muenger said.
Adcock said Rausch Coleman Homes is holding a special event Saturday at Fox Hollow from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
“We are calling it our ‘Sneak Peek,’” Adcock said.
She said Rausch Coleman Homes will showcase available homes and allow people to take a look at available properties during the Sneak Peek.
Adcock said Ellen Miles from Assurance Financial and Nicole Anderson from Lake Homes Realty will also be on hand for the event.
Rausch Coleman Homes offers about six to seven home designs in the Fox Hollow subdivision. The homes have three bedrooms and two baths. Homes start at $130,000, and the size of new homes range from 1,125 square feet to 2,172 square feet.
“We do have plans for a four-bedroom in the new phase,” Adcock added.
She said Rausch Coleman Homes plans to start an interest list for future construction in the new phase of Fox Hollow. Adcock said actual construction in that phase should begin during the fall.
For more information about the Fox Hollow subdivision and information about homes and properties that are available, call Adcock at 205-895-8529.