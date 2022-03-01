Home runs, young pitcher rally Panthers past John Carroll

PELL CITY — When Pell City sophomore Paige McMurrey stepped into the circle during the fifth inning on Tuesday night, it was only her second-ever time throwing in a close game.
Her last such appearance came in a loss to Thompson on Saturday, but McMurrey didn’t seem rattled by the past or the present. Instead, she struck out four of the nine batters she faced while only giving up two hits to rally the Panthers to an 8-5 victory over John Carroll Catholic.
“It feels good,” McMurrey said. “It showed me that I could do it if I put my mind to it. And that my team is there to show me that I can do it and will always be there for me no matter what.”
When she stepped inside the circle, Pell City (11-2) trailed 5-3 after the defense gave up five hits and three runs in the fifth inning alone.
Pell City senior Katlyan Dulaney sent her second home run this season over the fence in the bottom of the inning to cut the Panthers’ deficit to one. Then junior Chloe Ralph recorded a hard infield hit, which turned into an error at third base, allowing Kendall Perry and Emily Dulaney to score the tying and lead-changing runs within seconds.
“We have got a lot of speed on this team, so if we can get ball on the ground, we can make it difficult for people,” Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said.
Senior Madeline Houk was next in the lineup, and she hit a double to move Ralph into scoring distance. Katlyan Dulaney then picked up her second RBI when she drove Ralph in, and Houk scored shortly after on a wild pitch.
From there, the Panthers’ defense made the necessary plays to secure the victory.
“We had a big inning right there to kind of put it away, and I mean this team has a lot of fight in them that is for sure,” Gillison said. “And we have a lot of good team chemistry going, and I am excited to see where it will take us.”
What to know
— Katlyan Dulaney wasn’t the only Panther to send one over the fence. Fellow senior Evi Edwards did it first, sending one over the fence in the third inning to give the team a 3-2 lead. The hit couldn’t have come at a better time for a Panthers team that was staring down two outs with Dulaney on first.
— Pell City junior Leah Swafford finished the evening with a game-high four hits, including one for double. Ralph only recorded three hits, but she also made it safely on base all four times, thanks to an error.
— Pell City actually capitalized on several infield errors on Tuesday, at least three of which occurred near third base as the Panthers delivered several powerful bunts in that direction.
Who said
— Edwards on her home run: “It didn’t feel right off the bat, but I guess I just muscled it over.”
— Katlyan Dulaney on coaching the younger pitchers up as a senior: “I know whenever I was young, it always helped me, because I was a pitcher and I was nervous whenever I was a freshman. Nervous like you are playing for big people out here, and I always wanted that person to calm my nerves down, be there if I mess up, say ‘hey you’re okay I got your back.’”
— Gillison on McMurrey’s performance: “We have a super solid defense. I always encourage my pitcher, ‘you throw strikes and let your defense work for you,’ but Paige came in and did an awesome job today. So I mean, I think that is her fourth time ever to throw for varsity. … She gave us a chance to have that big sixth inning.”
Next up
— Pell City travels to Pelham on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— John Carroll travels to Holy Spirit on Wednesday at 5 p.m.