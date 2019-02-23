PELL CITY -- Riva Schuster Hirsch spoke to Duran South Junior High School students last week about a time when she did not care if she lived or died.
Hirsch was speaking about the horrors she experienced as a young child during the Holocaust, the murder of more than 6 million Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators. Hirsch called her survival “a miracle.”
She was separated from her family and later escaped a concentration camp and probable death at the hands of Germans.
“Today, there are still a lot of deniers who say it didn’t happen,” Hirsch said. “I wish I could say it was a big lie but … It did happen and it could happen again.”
It was in 1941 when her family fled its home in what is now known as Ukraine after the Germans began to occupy her family’s village.
“I was 7 years old when the war broke out,” she said.
She was 15 when she was finally reunited with her family in Israel in 1948.
Hirsch, who had a younger and older brother, said her family was warned by friends the Germans were in their village and coming.
“Something bad is happening,” she said the family’s friend Joseph told her father. Her father told the children to each carry one toy with them.
“We are going to have to leave the house immediately,” Hirsch said her father told the family.
Hirsch said the family began its journey to a forest area. She said once in the forest, you could hear bombs exploding in the distance.
Hirsch said the family attempted to walk to her grandparents’ home, her father’s parents.
“We never made it,” she said.
The family was eventually captured.
“They put you in line and said they were taking you to a better place,” Hirsch said. She said if you moved away from the line or stopped and laid down, the soldiers would shoot you.
Hirsch said she remembers stepping over bodies.
The family members were eventually forced onto trains that took them to a camp in Mogilev, which is on the border between the Soviet Republic of Ukraine and Romania province of Bessarabia.
“They announced a train would come pick us up,” Hirsch said. “It wasn’t a regular train; it was a cattle train (cars).”
She said guards opened the metal door to the cattle cars. “They threw me into the train,” Hirsch said.
She said the cars were packed so full people could not move.
Hirsch said the family was separated, and her mother was almost beaten to death in front of her.
“They took me away from my mother,” Hirsch said.
Hirsch was taken to a camp, and by that point, she was in terrible health, starving. She found herself among the bodies of the dead when she was rescued by partisans who hid her away in a carriage.
She was told to play dead if Germans stop them.
“If they stop us, you are dead,” she said the man told her.
Hirsch was taken to a Catholic convent in Tulchyn, where for the next two years, she hid in a 6-foot square underground bunker she shared with rats and mice. She lived on bread and pork, provided by nuns every few days.
In 1945, when the war ended, she was released. She suffered from malaria and typhus and had lost all her teeth. Nuns carried her to the road and left her unclothed skeleton body there. She said two people from another camp picked her up and carried her down the road.
“That was another miracle,” she said. “At that point, I didn’t care if I lived or died.”
She was taken to Chernivtsi, where she was handed over to the Red Cross and eventually reunited with her father.
Hirsch said she did not recognize her long-bearded father, who had survived captivity with only one leg.
“I’m your papa,” he told the child when he first saw her.
Her father did not stay long. He left her to search for the rest of the family while she recovered and gain strength.
In 1946, she boarded a boat that was sailing to Palestine. The boat was stopped by the English. The passengers were sent to a refugee camp in Cypress, where Hirsch remained for two years.
Hirsch finally arrived in Israel in 1948 at the age of 15, where she was reunited with her family.
Kendall Chew, the outreach coordinator for the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center, said Hirsch is one of three active speakers who experienced the Holocaust and who travels and talks to groups and schools about the Holocaust.
For more information about scheduling a speaker or for more information, call the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center in Birmingham at 205-795-4176.