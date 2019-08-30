PELL CITY – Williams Intermediate School Principal Holly Costello will officially take the reins of Pell City High next week.
The move comes after the school board approved an agreement with the veteran intermediate school principal at a special called board meeting Thursday night.
She will step in for outgoing Pell City High Principal Dr. Anthony “Tony” Dowdy. The board officially accepted his retirement request Thursday.
“We are truly grateful for Dr. Dowdy’s outstanding leadership as principal and his service to the Pell City school system and wish the best for him and his family in the days ahead,” said interim Superintendent Dr. Frank Costanzo.
Dowdy’s official retirement date is Oct. 1, but he has leave days he plans to use before then.
Dowdy worked 25 of his 26 years in education with Pell City Schools.
“We thank him and wish him the best,” Costanzo said.
Costello will officially step in as acting principal for Pell City High on Tuesday.
In accordance with an agreement between her and the school board, Costello will serve as the high school principal from Sept. 3-June 30, unless a permanent principal is named before the agreement expires or unless otherwise agreed upon by the parties.
She will receive $2,139 per month, in addition to her current salary.
Williams Intermediate Assistant Principal Haley Williams will step in as the acting principal for the intermediate school, Sept. 3-June 30, unless a permanent principal is named at Pell City High before the agreement expires or unless otherwise agreed upon by the parties. She will also receive a $2,139 stipend per month, along with her regular salary.
Both Costello and Williams are expected to return to their current positions once a permanent high school principal is named.
Costanzo told the board he informed the Pell City High staff of the plans to appoint Costello as the acting principal and followed with a formal letter to those employees.
“We are confident in Mrs. Costello’s ability to lead Pell City High School and want to reassure each of you of our goal to work cooperatively and collaboratively in the days ahead,” Costanzo wrote in his letter to PCHS staff. “Following the acceptance of Dr. Dowdy’s retirement, the position of principal at Pell City High School will be posted. I know that you will continue to be great administrators, teachers and staff during this time of transition, and we pledge our continued support. Thank you for the great work you do every day for the students at PCHS.”
In other matters, the board approved the construction of a concrete slab measuring 22 feet by 30 feet, 10-inches, for the outside of the existing fieldhouse. The football program will pay for the project.
The board also accepted the resignation of Walter M. Kennedy Elementary special education teacher Kendra Johnson.
The board approved a contract with Lori Billingsley as a part-time registrar, not to exceed 19 hours per week at a rate of $18 per hour.
Costanzo announced that the first of two budget hearings for the school system is set for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Central Office. The second budget hearing is slated for 5:30 p.m., prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Central Office.