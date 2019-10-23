Eight high school volleyball teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area will travel to either Montgomery (Cramton Bowl) or Huntsville (Von Braun Center) to compete in super regional tournaments.
Four of those squads -- Lincoln, Sylacauga, Fayetteville and Ragland -- enter the tournament as top seeds after winning their respective area tournaments, while Pell City, Munford, Talladega County Central and Winterboro earned bids as runners-up.
Lincoln (36-14) defeated Cleburne County in four sets (23-25, 25-11, 25-7, 25-18) to claim the Class 4A, Area 9 crown. The Lady Golden Bears will face Central-Florence at 2 p.m. today in Huntsville.
Sylacauga (21-14) swept Munford in three sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-19) for the 5A, Area 7 championship. The Lady Aggies will face Jackson, while the Lady Lions will go against Citronelle. Both matches will start at 9 a.m. today in Montgomery.
Fayetteville (16-12) battled through Reeltown and Central Coosa, both in four sets, to win the 2A, Area 8 crown. The Lady Wolves will meet Elberta at 10:15 a.m. Friday in Montgomery.
Ragland (19-12) swept both the Alabama School for the Deaf and Talladega County Central en route to a 1A, Area 9 title. The Lady Purple Devils will battle Mars Hill Bible at 10:15 a.m. today in Huntsville. The Lady Fighting Tigers (6-14) will face Waterloo today at 11:30 in Huntsville.
Pell City advanced past Pinson Valley in five sets but fell in three to Clay-Chalkville in the 6A, Area 12 championship match. The Lady Panthers (10-18) will meet Albertville today at 10:15 a.m. in Huntsville.
Winterboro (17-14) swept Lanett but fell in four sets to Wadley in the 1A, Area 6 title match. The Lady Bulldogs will take on Kinston at 11:30 a.m. today in Montgomery.
The top four teams in each super regional advance to state.