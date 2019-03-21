PELL CITY -- Isaac Murray signed a letter-of-intent to play soccer at Faulkner University.
Murray signed during a ceremony Wednesday morning in the sanctuary at Victory Christian.
With Victory Christian not having a soccer team, Murray spent the past several years traveling more than an hour to pursue an opportunity to play the game he loves. The senior was excited to see the years of work and dedication finally pay off.
“I have been pursuing this dream for a few years now,” Murray said. “I have been working really hard to get as good as I can get to show it on the field in front of college coaches.”
Murray had several other opportunities, but something about Faulkner felt familiar.
“It is a small school, and this (Victory Christian) is a very small school,” Murray said. “My sister goes there, so I have gotten to know some of her friends and some of the team as well.”
Murray has played for the Vestavia Hills soccer club since he was in middle school. During that time, he has played against some of the best competition in the Southeast. In 2015 and 2016, Murray played on state championship teams.
“I have played club soccer for the past seven years at the highest level that I could possibly play,” he said. “With that, I have gotten really good. I have gone to camps over the summers to be exposed to college coaches. It was at one of the camps that he (Faulkner coach) saw me and started talking to me. That resulted in me signing.”
Murray plays left striker for his club team in Vestavia, but he is not sure where he will play for the Eagles. During his four years at Faulkner, Murray wants to strive to be the best he can be in every aspect of his life.
“I take my relationship with God super seriously,” Murray said. “I hope they are getting a wise, responsible young man that keeps up with his grades and athletics. I have good grades here and still competed at the highest level (of soccer) for the past seven years. I don’t think that will change.”
Murray is grateful for everyone who played a role in making his dream into a reality.
“I would like to thank my family for allowing me to … travel,” Murray said. “It was an hour to practice every day, so that was rough. I would like to thank them for taking me on road trips and (having the) financial stability to allow me to go to tournaments and showcases.”